EU pledges 200 million COVID vaccine doses to poor countries

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says it will donate more than 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to middle and low-income countries before the end of the year. That’s double the initial amount that the 27-nation bloc had planned to deliver, mainly through COVAX, the U.N.-backed program to provide shots to poor corners of the world. According to the EU, COVAX has so far delivered 122 million doses to 136 countries. The EU says it is also providing assistance to African countries to help them manufacture vaccines and medicines in order to reduce the continent’s dependence on imports.