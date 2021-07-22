Extreme heat in store for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Today was on the warmer side throughout Siouxland as we saw temperatures near 90 degrees with partly cloudy skies. The hazy conditions due to the wildfire smoke pulling in from the northwest were visible today as well.

There was a brief rainfall this morning in central Siouxland, but the remainder of the day stayed dry and warm with a south wind between 10-20 mph.

This evening we will stay above average for our overnight lows with temperatures near 70 degrees. The skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the night with a light wind between 5-15 mph.

Friday the hazy conditions continue as we see hot temperatures throughout the area in the mid to upper 90s.

To find out more details about just how long the heat will be sticking around tune in to News 4 at 10 for our complete forecast.