First ever Sizzlin’ Santa Days event kicks-off in Norfolk, NE

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Thursday marked the start of the first Sizzlin' Santa Days event in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Celebrating Christmas in July, events include sales at downtown Norfolk stores, Christmas stories and a scavenger hunt at the Norfolk Public Library.

Friday will include appearances by Santa, Ollie the Octopus along with Inflatables at Aquaventure Waterpark.

On Saturday, among the many events will be Kayak Racing on the North Fork of the Elkhorn River.

The event was originally supposed to take place before the start of the pandemic.

"I think it's just a great opportunity for the groups across Norfolk to come together and showcase what we have as a community. We've got some great recreational opportunities, excellent shopping facilities, and that's just something we really want to put on display this weekend" said Austin Truex, the Volunteer Coordinator.

To learn more about Sizzlin' Santa Days, follow this link