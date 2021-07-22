Grillin’ with News 4: Bison Kabobs

(KTIV) - The end of July is fast approaching, but there's still plenty of time to get out and do some grillin'.

Up here on Signal Hill, Rachel Bollmeyer of Hinton, Iowa taught us how to make some delicious Bison Kabobs.

Ingredients 2 lbs of Bison Ribeye, or New York Strip, or Sirloin, or Tenderloin cut into 1 inch pieces. 2 green peppers 2 red peppers 2 yellow peppers 1 large yellow onion 1/3 cup soy sauce 1/4 cup lemon juice 1/2 cup olive oil 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce 2 tsp minced garlic 1/2 tbsp Italian seasoning 1/2 tsp black pepper 1/2 tsp onion powder

