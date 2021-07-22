Grillin’ with News 4: Bison Kabobs

Grillin’ with News 4: Bison KabobsNew
(KTIV) - The end of July is fast approaching, but there's still plenty of time to get out and do some grillin'.
Up here on Signal Hill, Rachel Bollmeyer of Hinton, Iowa taught us how to make some delicious Bison Kabobs.
- Ingredients
- 2 lbs of Bison Ribeye, or New York Strip, or Sirloin, or Tenderloin cut into 1 inch pieces.
- 2 green peppers
- 2 red peppers
- 2 yellow peppers
- 1 large yellow onion
- 1/3 cup soy sauce
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- 1/2 tbsp Italian seasoning
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
- Directions
- Place all the marinade ingredients in a bowl, or in a resealable gallon-sized freezer bag.
- Mix to combine.
- Add steak pieces to the marinade.
- Marinade for at least 1 hour, or up to 24 hours.
- Season the onions and peppers with salt and pepper.
- Thread the beef peppers and onions onto skewers.
- Heat a grill or indoor grill pan to medium-high heat.
- Place the kabobs onto the grill and cook for 4-5 minutes each side.
- Sprinkle with parsley, then serve.