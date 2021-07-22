Harbaugh, Frost resolute about resurrecting programs

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Nebraska coach Scott Frost appear to be at a similar crossroads. Both have been humbled in recent years. Both need to win now, quite possibly, to save their jobs. Since returning to his alma mater in 2015, Harbaugh has gone just 49-22 and failed to provide the Wolverines with their first conference title since 2004. He is 0-5 against rival Ohio State and 1-4 in bowl games. Frost is just 12-20 overall, including 9-17 in the Big Ten, as he enters a fourth season at his alma mater.