High speed chase ends in Plymouth County

Merrill, IA (KTIV) a high-speed chase through northwest Iowa ended near Merrill, Iowa… thanks to the help of several local, state and federal agencies.

Investigators say federal marshals tried to arrest the suspect on warrants. The suspect, who hasn't been identified, fled.

Authorities followed the suspect… eventually using "stop sticks" to deflate his car's tires… and end the chase west of Merrill.

"The Sioux City Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Woodbury County Sheriff's office were involved in a pursuit that came into Plymouth County. We then assisted and here near the intersection of K22 and C38 the suspects' vehicle was disabled, and we were able to safely take him into custody," said Sgt. Jake Wingert of the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was taken away in an ambulance, his condition is unknown. Again, we don't know the name of the suspect, what he was wanted for, or what charges he faces following tonight's chase.