IOC to include athletes kneeling in highlights, social media

TOKYO (AP) — The International Olympic Committee says it will now include images of Olympic athletes taking a knee in its official highlights reels and social media channels. Players from five women’s soccer teams kneeled in support of racial justice before their games Wednesday. That was the first day it was allowed at the Olympic Games after a decades-long total ban on athlete protest gestures on the field. But the images were excluded from highlights package provided by the IOC to media that could not broadcast the games live.