Iowa Democrat Finkenauer seeking GOP Sen. Grassley’s seat

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democrat Abby Finkenauer is running for Republican Chuck Grassley’s U.S. Senate seat. The one-term former congresswoman hopes her blue-collar credentials will propel her forward in a state that has grown more conservative over the years. Finkenauer spoke to The Associated Press about her plans before formally announcing her candidacy by video Thursday morning. The 32-year-old offers a stark contrast to the 87-year-old Grassley, who was elected to his first Senate term eight years before Finkenauer was born. Despite losing her House seat in 2020 after one term, Finkenauer remains a youthful prospect in the Iowa Democratic Party, which has struggled to produce a new generation for statewide office.