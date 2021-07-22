Iowa patrol urging caution on the roads with RAGBRAI starting this weekend

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - As thousands of cyclists descend on Le Mars, Iowa, for Sunday's start of the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, law enforcers have some advice for motorists this weekend, be patient.

Following the cancellation of last year's ride, the Iowa State Patrol expects more riders this year. Trooper Karen Yaneff said there could be as many as 20,000 cyclists in Le Mars this weekend.

So, she said it's important for motorists to plan ahead, and to be aware of road closures and detours. And, just like any other time of the year, she asks people to be aware of their surroundings.

"Obviously there is going to be a lot of bicyclists in the area. We are just asking for them to be courteous and patient for a short amount of time," said Yaneff. "It's only one day in their particular area and hometown. And then things will get back to normal."

Yaneff said the state patrol will be following the cyclists during their travels across the state.