Jill Biden in Tokyo for Olympic Games, meets prime minister

TOYKO (AP) — Jill Biden is in Tokyo on her first solo international trip as first lady. She’s leading the U.S. delegation to the Olympic Games. Her schedule includes dinner with the prime minister, meeting the emperor and attending Friday’s Olympics opening ceremony. The first lady leaves Tokyo on Saturday and is slated to visit a vaccination clinic in Hawaii on the trip back to Washington. The first lady departed Washington on Wednesday and arrived in Alaska, where she promoted COVID-19 vaccinations.