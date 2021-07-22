Judge doubts Giuliani phones will aid ex-associates at trial

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge presiding over an upcoming trial of two associates of Rudy Giuliani on charges they made illegal campaign contributions says he’d be shocked if Giuliani’s confiscated phones aid a selective prosecution claim. Federal Judge J. Paul Oetken commented Thursday as attorney Joseph Bondy pressed for assurances that prosecutors will let defense lawyers know if any phone data would help the defense of Lev Parnas. Parnas and two others face trial in October. They have pleaded not guilty. Oetken has already rejected a selective prosecution claim, but Bondy insists something helpful might come from 18 phones taken in April raids.