Lakes Area News: Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation looking to buy undeveloped shoreline of East Lake Okoboji

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - Efforts are underway to raise $8.2 million to purchase the last undeveloped land on East Lake Okoboji.

Abby Terpstra of the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation says they hope to have that amount raised by Labor Day.

”There are 50 acres on the East Okoboji Lake shoreline, the last 2,000 feet of undeveloped shoreline that's privately held. It's up for sale, and Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation secured an option to purchase. But what we need to do is raise funds to secure that purchase by Labor Day. So we are actively campaigning to help protect these 50 acres, to help keep that shoreline a natural space, keep it out of development,” said Terpstra.

The land is located north of Elinor Bedell State Park on the east side of East Lake Okoboji.

For more on the East Okoboji Shore Project click here