London mayor sends message of support to Hong Kong emigres

LONDON (AP) — London’s mayor has sent a message of support to Hong Kong residents fleeing China’s crackdown on democracy to seek new lives in the United Kingdom. Sadiq Khan said Thursday that London is expected to welcome the largest proportion of arrivals from Hong Kong to Britain this year. He said his office will spend 900,000 pounds ($1.2 million) to help new arrivals. Britain’s government introduced last year a new immigration pathway for those with a British National Overseas passport to live in the country. The offer was introduced after Beijing imposed a sweeping new national security law in Hong Kong, a former British colony.