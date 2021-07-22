Looking at Tokyo Olympics through the lens of the 1964 Games

TOKYO (AP) — The 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased Japan’s resiliency and reemergence. It was a prospering country that was showing off bullet trains, transistor radios and a restored reputation just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II. Now Japan and Tokyo are on display again, attempting to stage the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the midst of a once-in-a century pandemic. The challenge is different and, unlike 57 years ago, there is widespread public opposition that has divided the country. The Olympics open on July 23 followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24.