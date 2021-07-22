Louisiana lawmakers agree to add Caesars name to Superdome

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — New Orleans’ iconic Superdome may soon bear the Caesars Entertainment name and logo. A 20-year naming rights deal with the Saints is nearing completion and won required legislative backing Thursday. Terms of the contract are still being finalized, but the deal is estimated to be worth about $138 million. That’s according to information provided to the joint House and Senate budget committee that approved the naming rights transfer. The money will go to the Saints organization. But lawmakers were told the NFL team intends to invest the cash in the stadium. The Superdome’s sponsorship deal with Mercedes-Benz is expiring. Caesars wants to take over the naming rights starting in August.