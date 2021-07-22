Merkel says German COVID rise worrying, urges vaccination

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel says that new coronavirus infections in Germany are once again rising at worrying speed. She appealed to the reluctant on Thursday to get vaccinated and for more enthusiastic compatriots to persuade others. Germany’s infection rate remains very low by the standards of several other European countries. But it has been rising steadily since it bottomed out at 4.9 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents on July 6, fueled by the more contagious delta variant which is now dominant. On Thursday, that rate stood at 12.2. Merkel told reporters in Berlin that the figure are rising with “worrying momentum” and “we have exponential growth.”