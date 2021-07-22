Mexico fines candidate’s party for role of influencer wife

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s electoral agency has fined the party of a winning state candidate $2.75 million, ruling that he got prohibited support from his influencer wife’s social media posts. The fine against gubernatorial candidate Samuel García has raised questions of electoral fairness, freedom of speech and women’s rights. García won the June 6 elections in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon. His supporters say a wife should be able to support her husband, and that regulators were treating Mariana Rodríguez like an object with a price. The electoral agency says Rodríguez’ posts are a business, and the law forbids businesspeople from making in-kind donations.