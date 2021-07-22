Miami-Dade’s unsafe structure’s board frustrated by delays

MIAMI (AP) — Miami-Dade County’s Unsafe Structure’s Board is under pressure to speed up the process for reviewing problematic structures following the collapse of the Champlain Towers South a month ago. The Miami Herald reports that before the tower collapsed June 24, the county board already had a backlog of 1,000 unsafe-structure cases. Starting this week, an engineer’s report declaring a building structurally safe is required before an extension can be granted when recertifications are so overdue they’ve been referred to the board. It was the first meeting since the tower collapsed on June 24 killing at least 97 people.