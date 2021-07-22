Nebraska patrol says 3 killed in crash were siblings

WAHOO, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says an 18-year-old driver and two children killed in a crash near Wahoo were siblings. The patrol says the crash happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at a rural intersection north of Wahoo. Investigators had initially said that 18-year-old Monica Chohon, of Wahoo, proceeding into the intersection when an eastbound vehicle on U.S. Highway 77 also stopped, even though traffic on the highway has no stop signs. But the patrol later determined the car only slowed to avoid a collision after seeing Chohon’s car driving into the intersection. Investigators say Chohon was then hit by a pickup truck also traveling on the highway, killing her, 11-year-old James Chohon and 7-year-old Andrew Chohon all of Wahoo.