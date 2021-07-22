Newell-Fonda wins class 1A state championship

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KTIV) - For the second time in school history, the Newell-Fonda Mustangs are class 1A state softball champions. The Mustangs defeated Lisbon 4-1 in the title game on Thursday night in Fort Dodge.

Newell-Fonda took the lead in the bottom of the first inning. Maggie Walker popped one up near third base. The ball was kicked into foul territory. That allowed Macy Sievers to score and give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.

Lisbon answered in the fourth inning. Kali Nelson hit a hard grounder to third base. Sophie Stewart makes a diving stop but the throw to first wasn't in time. A run scored from third to tie the game at 1-1.

The Mustangs quickly regain the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Mia Walker drives in to runs on a base hit to left center field. Newell-Fonda jumped out in front 3-1.

The top-seeded Mustangs add an insurance run in the fifth. Mary Walker collects a hit on a blooper to right field. Ella Larson scored to give Newell-Fonda a 4-1 lead.

Newell-Fonda freshman pitcher Kierra Jungers tossed a gem in the circle. She gave up just one run on three hits with six strikeouts in a complete game effort.

"It feels so good," said senior Bailey Sievers. "We went into this tournament just wanting more and more and more. From the last seasons we've had, it just has built up and we wanted this more than ever this year."

"Beginning, I told the girls, Lisbon ended our season two straight years. Two straight years and I said it's finally our time to end their season and make a dream a reality and that's exactly what they did," said head coach Courtney Darrow. "You couldn't be prouder of our fan support, how hard the girls worked and they played a great game today."

Kierra Jungers was named the All-Tournament team captain. Bailey Sievers, Ella Larson, and Mia Walker join her on the All-Tournament team.