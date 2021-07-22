Norfolk Board of Education sends letter to Nebraska Department of Education opposing proposed health education standards

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Right now, certain topics-- like sex education-- aren't offered at Norfolk Public Schools. But health standards from the Nebraska Department of Education are being revised.

The department has proposed new health education standards for the future. These standards include sex education, and what Norfolk board members described as other "sensitive topics."

On Thursday, the board voted 3 to 2 to send a letter to the department opposing their proposed health education standards. The letter also requests a second draft of health education standards.

"When it comes to sexual health and sexual understanding, that really becomes a family oriented item, and I think that's what the board is trying to express here. So, we just want to make sure that we help our kids, reach all of our kids, but in a healthy, balanced, respectful way," said Beth Nelson, Director of Teaching and Learning at Norfolk Public Schools.

On a second reading, the board also adopted a policy that says if the proposed standards aren't required, the board doesn't have to adopt them.