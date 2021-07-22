Norway mourns 77 dead a decade after extremist attack

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Commemorations have begun to mark 10 years since Norway’s worst ever peacetime slaughter. On July 22, 2011, right wing extremist Anders Breivik set off a bomb in the capital, Oslo, killing eight people, before heading to tiny Utoya island where he stalked and shot dead 69 mostly teen members of the Labor Party’s youth wing. Events will take place around the country Thursday, including a service in Oslo Cathedral that will end with bells ringing in churches throughout Norway. Around the country, people listened as emotional survivors read aloud the names of the 77 victims at a memorial event that was broadcast on television.