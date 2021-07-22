Philadelphia files suit over national opioid settlement

Philadelphia’s district attorney is suing the Pennsylvania’s attorney general over the proposed $26 billion national opioid settlement. DA Larry Krasner says the city stands to get only a pittance to cope with an epidemic that is killing more than 1,000 people a year. Philadelphia is pursuing its own, potentially more lucrative litigation against the opioid industry. Krasner asked a state court on Thursday to declare that Attorney General Josh Shapiro has no authority to bind the city to a national settlement. Shapiro’s spokesperson accused the Philadelphia DA of “misrepresenting the facts to Pennsylvanians.”