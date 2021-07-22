Rights groups take French racial profiling case to top body

PARIS (AP) — Leading rights organizations and grassroots groups are taking France’s first class action law suit targeting the nation’s powerful police machine to the highest administrative authority to fix what they contend is a culture of systemic discrimination in identity checks. The 220-page file was being delivered Thursday to the Council of State, the ultimate arbiter on the use of power by authorities. Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Open Society Justice Initiative and three grassroots organizations allege that French police target Black people and people of Arab descent in choosing who to check. The move came after the government let pass a period of negotiating a solution.