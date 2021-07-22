Sanford Health to require COVID-19 vaccine for employees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) - Employees at Sanford Health will now be required to have received the COVID-19 vaccine by November 1.

In a news release issued on Thursday, officials at Sanford Health say all employees with Sanford and Good Samaritan Society will be required to be vaccinated. According to Sanford, more than 90 percent of clinicians and 70 percent of nurses are already fully vaccinated.

Under the new policy, any COVID-19 vaccine received in the last 12 months will qualify for the latest requirement.

“This is the right thing to do for our patients and residents, people and communities,” said Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health. “As more contagious COVID-19 variants continue to spread and threaten our communities, we must do everything we can to protect each other and our loved ones.”

On Wednesday, the American Hospital Association (AHA) announced its support of hospitals and health systems that implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies for health care personnel.