Seattle Kraken sets first roster, will open season at Vegas

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have set their initial roster. The NHL’s newest expansion team unveiled all 30 picks at a ceremony near Lake Union with Commissioner Gary Bettman in attendance. Seattle took Calgary captain Mark Giordano and New York Islanders winger Jordan Eberle among their picks. It was a celebratory night. The team will make its debut at Vegas in mid-October in a matchp of the NHL’s two newest teams. The Kraken will play their first home game on Oct. 23 against rival Vancouver.