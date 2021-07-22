Sheriff: Body of 3-year-old girl pulled from Johnson Lake

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in south-central Nebraska say they’ve pulled the body of a 3-year-old girl from Johnson Lake. Station KRVN reports that the body of Avery Grace Mendiola, of Lexington, was found about 7:30 a.m. Thursday after she was reported missing in the lake Wednesday evening. Gosper County Sheriff Dennis Ocke says a caller to the sheriff’s office around 6 p.m. Wednesday said the child was on a toy float that had drifted out of the main swim area. Witnesses told arriving deputies that the toy had flipped, pitching the child into the water. A dive team and Nebraska Game and Parks officers searched the lake until 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and resumed around 6:30 a.m.