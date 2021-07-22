Sioux City Railroad Museum to begin Archaeology Survey Project

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thursday, the Sioux City Railroad Museum held a ground breaking and shovel ceremony to announce a fun new project.

Museum officials announced they will be doing an Archaeology Survey Project. Volunteers and interns will get the chance to help three trained state archaeologists with the project.

The survey will examine the field area at the Milwaukee Railroad Shops for evidence of remains from the construction labor camps dating back from 1916 to 1918.

Executive Director Matt Merk said the survey will also help the museum grow its collection of data and information on the backstory of the former steam locomotive and car repair shops terminal.

"A lot of history is still here that we just don't know about, and we just want to make sure that we identify as much as possible on this site to really help us understand other areas in our community," said Merk.

The project is set to begin in October.