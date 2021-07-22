Siouxland District Health discusses recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In Woodbury County, the number of COVID-19 cases have risen steadily over the last three weeks.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, there were 16 new cases of COVID-19 reported during the week of June 28. The next week, which was the week of July 5, the number of new cases in the county rose to 26. And last week, 58 new cases were reported, which represents a 5.2% positivity rate.

For comparison, the week of July 13 in 2020, one year ago, there were 107 new cases reported in Woodbury County with a 9% positivity rate.

KTIV brought in Tyler Brock with SDHD to discuss these numbers.

KTIV's Matt Breen asked Brock the following questions about COVID-19 in Woodbury County.