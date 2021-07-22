Temperatures continue to heat up as we move into the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today will bring more hazy sunshine to the area with a few passing clouds from time to time.



Yesterday's southerly breeze will be with us again and we will gain a couple of degrees on yesterday with highs right near 90 this afternoon.



It will definitely be feeling hot out there with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s.



Overnight the wind will relax a bit with lows in the upper 60s.



More hazy sunshine will be with us Friday with highs jumping into the mid to upper 90s.



The heat index will be near 100 in the afternoon so you will want to use caution as you spend time outdoors.



There are not really any signs of cooling as we stay in the 90s for highs through the weekend and even into next week.



We have a few small chances for rain in the forecast; when we could see those move through on News 4 Live at Five.