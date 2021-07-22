UN council rejects Russian bid to get rid of Bosnia high rep

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has rejected a resolution put forward by Russia and China that would have immediately stripped the powers of the international high representative overseeing implementation of the 1995 peace agreement that ended the devastating war in Bosnia. Jt would also have eliminated the position entirely in one year. The draft resolution failed to get the minimum nine “yes” votes for adoption. The vote was 2-0, with only Russia and China voting “yes” and the 13 other council members abstaining. Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador accused the high representative of becoming like “a czar.” Other members said the post is needed in Bosnia, a nation that still has strong strong ethnic divisions.