UN rights body names panel to probe Israel, Palestinians

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s former top human rights official will be part of a new permanent panel investigating abuses in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. The chairperson of the 47-member U.N. Human Rights Council appointed former South African judge Navi Pillay to lead a commission of inquiry established following the 11-day May conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas. Pillay served as the U.N.’s high commissioner for human rights from 2008 to 2014. Israel has criticized the creation of the panel and accused the Geneva-based Human Rights Council of bias against the Jewish state.