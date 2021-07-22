Skip to Content

US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline

New
6:03 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Germany have reached a deal that will allow the completion of a controversial Russian gas pipeline to Europe without the imposition of further U.S. sanctions. The two governments announced the agreement in a joint statement on Wednesday and it was immediately assailed by members of Congress opposed to the Nord Stream 2 project. The deal is intended to address U.S. and eastern and central European concerns about Russia using the pipeline as a political weapon. Both sides committed to imposing sanctions on Russia, including potentially shutting down the pipeline, if Russia does that, but critics said it didn’t go far enough.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content