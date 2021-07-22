US launched several airstrikes in support of Afghan forces

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. says it launched several airstrikes this week in support of Afghan forces fighting the Taliban. Officials offered few details, but the strikes indicate that the United States intends to use air power to support Afghan forces at least until Aug. 31 using aircraft based outside the country. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said airstrikes had been conducted in the last several days. Another defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet released, said the U.S. on Wednesday and Thursday conducted a total of at least four airstrikes, including at least one in Kandahar province.