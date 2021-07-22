Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections

Vaccinations are beginning to rise in some states where COVID-19 cases are soaring. That’s according to White House officials who briefed reporters on Thursday. They say hospitals are running out of space because of the rapidly spreading delta variant. White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients says several states with the highest proportions of new infections have seen residents get vaccinated at higher rates than the nation as a whole. Officials cited Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, and Nevada as examples. Dr. Rochelle Walensky is the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She says the variant is one of the most infectious respiratory viruses known to researchers.