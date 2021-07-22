Vanderbilt’s James Lawson institute honors rights activist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt University has announced the launch of the James Lawson Institute for the Research and Study of Nonviolent Movements in a move honoring the civil rights activist. The university said Thursday that the Rev. Lawson has influenced “our collective conscience” through his ministry and faith-based nonviolent organizing. The institute will begin activities this fall, hosting workshops, seminars and opportunities to train community organizers. Lawson was one of several leaders instrumental in training college students and others in non-violence during the civil rights struggles last century that saw lunch counter sit-ins in downtown Nashville, among other protests.