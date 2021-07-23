16-year-old from Estherville, IA killed in rollover crash

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KUOO) - A 16-year-old was killed in a one-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Emmet County, Iowa.

According to our news partner KUOO Radio, the Emmet County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a crash in the 1300 block of 400th Avenue, several miles northeast of Estherville. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., authorities found a pickup on its top.

KUOO says after investigating, authorities determined the 2002 Ford pickup was traveling southbound on 400th Avenue when the driver lost control, causing it to roll, and it ended up on its top.

Authorities say the driver, James Woodyard of Estherville, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.