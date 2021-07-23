Around Siouxland: Rock ‘N’ Rumble Motorcycle Rally

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - One town in southeast South Dakota is getting ready to rock and rumble.

On July 24, the Rock 'N' Rumble Motorcycle Rally will be taking place in Yankton.

The rally starts off with a poker run at 9 a.m. that's expected to last three hours. Sign-up will be at Mojo's 3rd Street Pizza. Those who participate in the ride will have a chance to get $1,000.

Following that, there'll be a biker parade at 3 p.m.

