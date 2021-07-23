As Herschel Walker eyes Senate run, a turbulent past emerges

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker appears to have a coveted political profile for a potential Senate candidate in Georgia. He was a football hero at the University of Georgia before his long NFL career. He’s a business owner whose chicken products are distributed across the U.S. And he’s a Black conservative with backing from former President Donald Trump. But an Associated Press review of hundreds of pages of public records tied to Walker’s business ventures and his divorce, including many not previously reported, sheds new light on a turbulent personal history. The documents detail accusations that Walker threatened his ex-wife’s life, exaggerated his financial success and alarmed business associates with unpredictable behavior.