Authorities in South Dakota searching for missing 13-year-old girl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) - An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a 13-year-old from southeast South Dakota.

Authorities say Paislee Dammer was discovered missing from her Minnehaha County home on Friday morning. It is unknown if Paislee left her home voluntarily or not.

Paislee is described as a white female, 4'11", 140 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair.

Authorities say Paislee has recently been active on social media accounts and has been in contact with unknown persons.

If you have any information on Paislee's whereabouts, please call (605) 367-7000 immediately.