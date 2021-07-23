Canada vs Zimbabwe: Two divergent paths of COVID vaccination

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Canada has one of the world’s highest coronavirus vaccination rates, with 70% of adults getting at least one dose. Zimbabwe has among the world’s lowest — around 9% of people have gotten a jab and the country is entering a new lockdown. The two countries’ divergent paths as they race to immunize their populations against COVID-19 demonstrate how money and a strong public health infrastructure made all the difference for Canada, even though it produces no coronavirus vaccine of its own. But for Zimbabwe, the global mechanism to share vaccines has failed, and the disaster was compounded by a lack of planning and resources.