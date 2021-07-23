Confederate bust moved from Tennessee Capitol building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A decades-long fight has been resolved in Tennessee, over the bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader that stood in a place of honor inside the state’s Capitol. The image of Nathan Bedford Forrest has sparked protests since the bust was installed in 1978. Republican Gov. Bill Lee joined the effort to move it to the Tennessee State Museum. It was finally wheeled out on Friday morning with the approval of a state building commission. Tennessee’s Black legislative caucus has been particularly vocal about how painful it has been to walk by the bust every day.