Couple married for 73 years die hours apart at Iowa nursing home

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - After a long life of love and faith together, a wife and her husband, both in their 90's, died on the same day at a nursing home in Iowa this week.

Jim Wold was 94 years old, and Wanda Wold was 96 years old.

Candy Engstler, one of the couple's three years, reminisced about their 73 years of marriage. She says July 20 started well before sunrise for her family.

"They called from the nursing home about 4 a.m. and said she had passed," said Candy.

Candy and her sister went to the nursing home in Garner, Iowa to be with their father, who shared a room with his wife. When he found out Wanda, who had battled Alzheimer's for years, had passed away.

"He folded his hands with both of us on either side of his bed and he said 'thank you Jesus..thank you for taking her and would you please take me now too?'" said Candy.

Hours later, Jim Wold, who was failing physically, got his wish.

"About 7 o'clock, I got the call that he had also passed," said Candy.

Candy says it is painful to lose bother her parents on the same day. But she gets comfort from the fact her parents' marriage was based on love and faith, guided by the man above.

"They were lucky and fortunate that he allowed them both to go the same day...My dad wouldn't have wanted to be here without her so it was a blessing," said Candy.

Candy holds tight to the memories of her parents.

Such as stories of her father, who, at 17, lied about his age to join the Navy. It wasn't the only time he would be less than truthful about his age.

"My mom was 96, which she didn't like, she felt she robbed the cradle and dad lied about his age," said Candy.

Candy says she will really feel the loss of her parents on special occasions, and that Tuesday, July 20 will always be sad. But the day will also be special.

"I just feel it was definitely their time..and the Lord called them and he called them in a beautiful way and so I just hang on to that," said Candy.

The late couple is survived by three kids, 10 grandkids and 24 great grandkids.

The couple is to be laid to rest on July 26.