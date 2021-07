SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Firefighters responded to a garage fire Friday afternoon in Sioux City.

The fire was reported in the 1100 block 18th Street around 3:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a fully engulfed garage.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is still under investigation.

Sixteen firefighters responded to the fire.

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.