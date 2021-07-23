KTIV News Channel 4 is taking applications for a Digital Sales Manager.

The Digital Sales Manager will be responsible for all aspects of KTIV’s digital revenue goals and works closely with the General Sales Manager to coordinate sales efforts with the local team.

We are looking for a highly motivated individual to manage the sales team digital efforts and achieve revenue goals. The ideal candidate will develop and maintain relationships with new and existing clients and make sales calls both on your own and with Account Executives. Have a thorough understanding of the digital environment including targeted display, social media, OTT, email marketing, SEO and paid search. Well versed in Microsoft Office products such as Outlook, PowerPoint and Excel. Strong Communication and presentation skills. A Bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing or advertising is preferred.

To apply, fill out application online or send resume to:

Brooke Hensley

General Sales Manager

KTIV Television Co.

2929 Signal Hill Dr

Sioux City, IA 51108

You can email your application and resume to bhensley@ktiv.com