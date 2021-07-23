Explorers take hard fought game from Apollos

SIOUX CITY, (KTIV)- The Sioux City Explorers picked up a hard fought victory over the Houston Apollos tonight.

Sioux City kicked scoring off when a Jose Sermo double play brought in the runner from third. The next four runs went to the Apollos, scoring one in the third and three in the fourth Houston jumped out to a 4-1 lead.

But the Explorers bounced back scoring three in the sixth, from a parade of hits to tie it. Then adding one in the seventh on a fielders choice, and another in the eighth on a wild pitch.

Houston would put a run up in the ninth to make it 6 to 5, but that is where the score would stay.

Joe Velez picks up the win for the Explorers, while Derrick Sylve takes the loss for the Apollos.