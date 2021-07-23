Family of 4-H Club members continue traditions at Wayne County, NE Fair

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - The Wayne County Fair is underway in Wayne, Nebraska.

On Friday, the 4-H Club and FFA members were showing their livestock from cows and goats, to even pigs. One of those families showing was the Sievers family.

For them, the fair is very much a family affair - with multiple generations of their family having taken part in 4-H. Their youngest daughter is 8 years old, and was there showing her dairy cow. They say it means a lot to follow in the family footsteps.

"I think it's cool having our family come down, my grandma and grandpa get to come down and watch us. I think it makes them proud seeing us carry on that tradition of our family being in 4-H," said Mady Sievers, a 9-year member of 4H, and one of the three Sievers sisters.

Sievers said it's a good feeling to have her sisters at the fair with her, and she hopes her youngest sister sticks with it to keep the tradition going.