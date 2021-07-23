Final boxes checked off RAGBRAI Le Mars’ to-do list one day out from events

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -- Thousands and thousands of bicyclists will swarm to Siouxland this weekend.

The Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, better known as RAGBRAI, makes its return after a year off.

"We've had over a year to plan. It always seemed like something that would maybe happen down the road. Well it is here, and it is happening tomorrow," said Julie Hurt, an executive chair for RAGBRAI Le Mars.

RAGBRAI crew and volunteers spent Friday setting up tents and tables. Some riders arrived early, enjoying the shade at the campground set up at the Plymouth County Fairgrounds.

On the edge of the beer garden, you'll find Bike Central, the lone bike shop in town getting in last-minute fixes for riders.

"Things have gotten a little more chaotic. Now it isn't so much major tuneups, it's people get here, and it is, 'I forgot to bring extra inner tubes to repair on the road' or 'I have a flat tire'," said Kevin Richards, owner of Bike Central.

The shop makes it easier on those coming in from out of town, allowing them to ship their bikes there ahead of time. At least 20 people have shipped their bikes in from out of town. One rider even overnighted a forgotten pair of shoes.

"They package them up, put them in a box, there are a couple of companies that specialize in bike shipping. They deliver the boxes here. Certain individuals want us to assemble it them, several want to pick up the box and assemble it themselves," said Richards.

The cherry on top of a year's worth of preparation for 'Le Mars A La Rode' is knowing the day has finally come.