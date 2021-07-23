German railway: floods caused $1.5 billion damage to network

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s national railway operator has estimated that last week’s flooding caused 1.3 billion euros’ ($1.5 billion) worth of damage to its network, offering another glimpse of the extent of the devastation. Authorities are still working to determine the overall cost of the floods that did their worst damage in western Germany and eastern Belgium. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said this week that the damage is “immense” and will take a long time to repair. At least 177 people died in Germany in the flooding and a further 31 deaths were reported in Belgium, taking the overall death toll to 208.