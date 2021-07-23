Groups worry about tapping COVID relief for infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Organizations representing long-term care facilities are urging lawmakers working on a bipartisan infrastructure plan to avoid dipping into COVID-relief funds to help pay for the roughly $600 billion in new spending sought for the public works buildout. The request follows warnings from Democratic lawmakers about funding for transit and water infrastructure, reflecting a flurry of tensions that have surfaced as negotiators near what they hope are the final stages of their work. Senators working on the infrastructure plan hope to have a bill crafted that could be voted on next week.